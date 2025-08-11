B.C. wildfire that forced evacuation in Okanagan region is now being held

A wildfire in the British Columbia Interior that forced a tactical evacuation of about 25 homes over the weekend is now declared as being held.

The BC Wildfire Service says the classification means the fire of about 2.5 hectares in size near Kelowna, B.C., is not expected to grow beyond its current perimeter.

All residents evacuated Sunday can now return home, although Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says three addresses have been placed on alert to prepare for possible evacuation again on short notice.

The wildfire service had warned that hot, dry and windy weather in southern B.C. could intensify fire behaviour, while a cold front later in the week could also bring winds and further fuel blazes.

On Vancouver Island, the Wesley Ridge wildfire is still burning near Cameron Lake after forcing evacuations and alerts.

The wildfire service’s dashboard is reporting about 100 active fires in the province, with a similar number declared out in the last seven days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press