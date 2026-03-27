Blue Jays photo and video gallery: Fans share their memories

It’s been nearly 150 days since Toronto Blue Jays fans gathered to watch their beloved baseball team play a meaningful game.

That all changes as the new season starts so we’ve been asking the CityNews audience to share photos and videos of their favourite Blue Jays memories.

We received so many great submissions — see the photo gallery below.

Some submissions include:

Chris Pomay sent us a photo of him with Blue Jay greats Lloyd Moseby and Willie Upshaw from back in 1980 at Exhibition Stadium

Maureen Knabenschuh watched last year’s World Series in the Dominican Republic

Michael Brown won a contest to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2014

Marlo Stimpson sent us a collage of the many games he has attended over the years

Nancy Taylor sent us a picture of her son Brett on his sixth birthday back in 1991

Andrew Pawlak sent us a picture of the ticket stub from the first game he ever attended back in 1980

Enjoy the season everyone!

Photo submitted by Chris Pomay: “Photo with myself with Lloyd Moseby and Willie Upshaw in July of 1980 photo day at Exhibition Stadium.”

Photo submitted by Nancy Taylor: “Our son Brett Taylor, age six April 14th, 1991 photo for his birthday. Jays beat the Brewers 7-0. We were all excited to see him on the telethon.”

Photo submitted by Elaine Charbonneau: “I have newspapers from the Blue Jays back to back as well as a booklet from the first win and a calendar.”

Photo submitted by Andrew Pawlak: “My first Jays game in 1980.”

Photo submitted by Marlo Stimpson: “Here is a bit of a collage of photos of my family and I at different Blue Jays games over the years. Some at home and some on the road.”

Photo submitted by Prit Parekh: “Going last year with my dad to the ALCS game 6 was a memory I will hold forever! Also watching the whole run in the playoffs was truly magic. Can’t wait for this new season.”

Photo submitted by Diane Noble: “Celebration of Blue Jays 50th anniversary.”

Photo submitted by Maureen Knabenschuh: “We were in Dominican Republic for the World Series. Unfortunately, they put us up in the “disco” to watch the games. They couldn’t get the language changed on the TV and we watched the games in Spanish. The DJ came in every night around 10 and blasted music but us die hard fans wouldn’t leave.”

Photo submitted by Seth Kerzner: “Seth at a Blue Jays game.”

Photo submitted by Seth Kerzner: “My brother and I in 2004 at a game when we were little.”

Photo submitted by Cathy Ferry: “When my grandson was nine years old, the Jays helped us raise money so he could have surgery on his spine in the states. He is now 20 and still undergoing more surgeries, but without the surgery he had he would be suffering. If you’d like to reach out to me, I can send you a picture of him and us with George Bell.”

Photo submitted by Michael Brown: “I am a life-long Blue Jay fan. A few years, on August 22, 2014, I entered a contest and won a chance to throw out the first pitch of the game. I got to throw it to Mark Buehrle. As well I was on the jumbotron. It was a moment I will never forget. Last year I was hired to work for the Jays. It’s been an unbelievable time and can’t wait to do it again this year.”

Video submitted by Zubair Patel: “Game 7, ALCS with my son celebrating the Springer Dinger. Purchased a ticket for him in the morning last minute, finished his hockey game at 7 p.m., went straight from the arena and made it for first pitch. #CoreMemory.”

Video submitted by Michelle Ramoutar: “Vladdy’s grand slam in game 2 of the World Series against the Yankees! Best moment of all time!”