Blue Jays photo and video gallery: Fans share their memories

Photo submitted by Marlo Stimpson: "Here is a bit of a collage of photos of my family and I at different Blue Jays games over the years. Some at home and some on the road."

By News Staff

Posted March 27, 2026 9:49 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 11:23 am.

It’s been nearly 150 days since Toronto Blue Jays fans gathered to watch their beloved baseball team play a meaningful game.

That all changes as the new season starts so we’ve been asking the CityNews audience to share photos and videos of their favourite Blue Jays memories.

We received so many great submissions — see the photo gallery below.

Some submissions include:

  • Chris Pomay sent us a photo of him with Blue Jay greats Lloyd Moseby and Willie Upshaw from back in 1980 at Exhibition Stadium
  • Maureen Knabenschuh watched last year’s World Series in the Dominican Republic
  • Michael Brown won a contest to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2014
  • Marlo Stimpson sent us a collage of the many games he has attended over the years
  • Nancy Taylor sent us a picture of her son Brett on his sixth birthday back in 1991
  • Andrew Pawlak sent us a picture of the ticket stub from the first game he ever attended back in 1980

Enjoy the season everyone!

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Chris Pomay: “Photo with myself with Lloyd Moseby and Willie Upshaw in July of 1980 photo day at Exhibition Stadium.”

Blue Jays fan photo submission

Photo submitted by Nancy Taylor: “Our son Brett Taylor, age six April 14th, 1991 photo for his birthday. Jays beat the Brewers 7-0. We were all excited to see him on the telethon.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Elaine Charbonneau: “I have newspapers from the Blue Jays back to back as well as a booklet from the first win and a calendar.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Andrew Pawlak: “My first Jays game in 1980.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Marlo Stimpson: “Here is a bit of a collage of photos of my family and I at different Blue Jays games over the years. Some at home and some on the road.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Prit Parekh: “Going last year with my dad to the ALCS game 6 was a memory I will hold forever! Also watching the whole run in the playoffs was truly magic. Can’t wait for this new season.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Diane Noble: “Celebration of Blue Jays 50th anniversary.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Maureen Knabenschuh: “We were in Dominican Republic for the World Series. Unfortunately, they put us up in the “disco” to watch the games. They couldn’t get the language changed on the TV and we watched the games in Spanish. The DJ came in every night around 10 and blasted music but us die hard fans wouldn’t leave.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Seth Kerzner: “Seth at a Blue Jays game.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Seth Kerzner: “My brother and I in 2004 at a game when we were little.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Cathy Ferry: “When my grandson was nine years old, the Jays helped us raise money so he could have surgery on his spine in the states. He is now 20 and still undergoing more surgeries, but without the surgery he had he would be suffering. If you’d like to reach out to me, I can send you a picture of him and us with George Bell.”

Blue Jays fan submission

Photo submitted by Michael Brown: “I am a life-long Blue Jay fan. A few years, on August 22, 2014, I entered a contest and won a chance to throw out the first pitch of the game. I got to throw it to Mark Buehrle. As well I was on the jumbotron. It was a moment I will never forget. Last year I was hired to work for the Jays. It’s been an unbelievable time and can’t wait to do it again this year.”

Video submitted by Zubair Patel: “Game 7, ALCS with my son celebrating the Springer Dinger. Purchased a ticket for him in the morning last minute, finished his hockey game at 7 p.m., went straight from the arena and made it for first pitch. #CoreMemory.”

Video submitted by Michelle Ramoutar: “Vladdy’s grand slam in game 2 of the World Series against the Yankees! Best moment of all time!”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2025

More than 400,000 public servants earned over $100,000 in 2025, appearing on Ontario's Sunshine List. The number of names on the list, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared...

10m ago

Toys "R" Us Canada closing more stores, will ask permission to sell business: docs

As Toys "R" Us Canada prepares to ask a court for permission to put the business up for sale, it's closing at least two more stores. In new court documents, the chain says it's notified the landlords...

16m ago

Intersection of College and Bay streets to reopen tonight weeks ahead of schedule: Mayor Chow

A major downtown intersection that was slated for closure until sometime in mid-April is opening weeks ahead of schedule, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Friday. The intersection of College and...

2m ago

Opening Day 2026: Guerrero, Blue Jays set to renew World Series quest

Before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's ill-fated dash home and before Ernie Clement's drive to left that Andy Pages, a rare mid-inning defensive sub, sprinted 123 feet to snare, there was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. versus...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2025

More than 400,000 public servants earned over $100,000 in 2025, appearing on Ontario's Sunshine List. The number of names on the list, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared...

10m ago

Toys "R" Us Canada closing more stores, will ask permission to sell business: docs

As Toys "R" Us Canada prepares to ask a court for permission to put the business up for sale, it's closing at least two more stores. In new court documents, the chain says it's notified the landlords...

16m ago

Intersection of College and Bay streets to reopen tonight weeks ahead of schedule: Mayor Chow

A major downtown intersection that was slated for closure until sometime in mid-April is opening weeks ahead of schedule, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Friday. The intersection of College and...

2m ago

Opening Day 2026: Guerrero, Blue Jays set to renew World Series quest

Before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's ill-fated dash home and before Ernie Clement's drive to left that Andy Pages, a rare mid-inning defensive sub, sprinted 123 feet to snare, there was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. versus...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Temperatures set to plummet Friday

One week into spring and double-digit wind chills are back with the passage of a cold front, bringing chilly and well below seasonal temperatures on Friday and Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

16h ago

1:40
27-year-old mechanic killed in East York

A 27-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in East York. Police have identified the victim and are searching for a suspect who fled the scene. Neighbours say the violence has left the community shaken. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

4:29
Another plunge in temperatures tonight

More cold weather is on the way. When it will warm up? Find out in our detailed forecast.

19h ago

1:57
Man stabbed to death in East York, suspect at large

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a 27-year-old man was killed in a late-night stabbing in East York.

23h ago

1:18
Social media video of suspect with gun linked to shootings at Vaughan home, police say

York Regional Police are investigating two violent incidents at the same Vaughan home after shots were fired at the residence on Wednesday morning, just 48 hours after suspects attempted to set a vehicle ablaze in the driveway.

21h ago

More Videos