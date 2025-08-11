Are the Epstein files MAGA’s breaking point?

Despite a long list of critical policy issues facing Washington today, the Jeffrey Epstein saga has dominated the national conversation for weeks, grinding the legislative business of Congress to a halt.

Since Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in jail in 2019, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about his death and who was connected to him have swirled around right-wing media circles, fanned by Donald Trump himself.

But obsession with the case has evolved beyond conspiracy and now consumes Capitol Hill, where the president’s broken promise to release new details about the investigation has sparked outrage among his most vocal supporters in the MAGA movement.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with investigative journalist Dave Levinthal about the fallout from the Epstein files, whether Epstein’s imprisoned co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell can shed any new light on the case, and why the controversy has staying power.