Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

A family take pictures in the shade on a hot day in Toronto on June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Patricia D'Cunha and John Marchesan

Posted August 11, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 8:24 am.

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Friday, saying the multi-day heat event will see daytime highs ranging between 30 °C and 33 °C, and the humidity will make it feel like 40.

In an update on Monday, the national weather agency said daytime highs over the next two days will range between 32 °C and 33 °C with humidex values as high as 42.

Environment Canada said the latest heat event will continue through Tuesday or possibly Wednesday for some areas.

“A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday night, bringing an end to this heat event. There is the possibility that eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area could see hot and humid conditions continue into Wednesday,” the latest update reads.

This is the sixth heat warning issued for the GTA this summer; however, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada said another heat warning could be issued later this month.

The hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category. As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the index sits between low and moderate risk.

Health officials caution that the warm, humid temperatures present health risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration,” Environment Canada says. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

