Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more than one-quarter of a square kilometre of forest is still burning in the community northeast of Toronto as of Monday.

They say the Ministry of Natural Resources has deployed seven fire crews to battle the blaze, which began on Friday.

Officials say city firefighters, the Trent Lakes Fire Service and additional resources from North Bay crews were deployed to assist and aerial water bombers also targeted the most active fire zones on Sunday.

The city says crews are making progress but hot and dry conditions persist, and the potential for wind could worsen the situation.

It says the fire is burning in a heavily wooded area where ice storm damage left hazardous terrain, making hose deployment challenging.

“Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the Burnt River area to allow crews to safely continue working,” officials stated in a release.

No evacuations have been ordered but the city is urging residents and visitors to avoid the fire area, and closed off County Road 49 between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green Road.

On Monday afternoon, OPP in the region were alerted to a grass fire in the town of Kirkfield, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Burnt River.

Prospect Road from Portage Road (County Road 48) to Eldon Station Road is closed while emergency crews tend to the fire. Farms are actively moving their animals to safety.

“Please avoid the area,” OPP said.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were alerted to a grass fire in Kirkfield by smoke. Prospect Road from Portage Road (County Road 48) to Eldon Station Road is closed for emergency services to control the fire. Farms are actively moving their animals to safety. Please avoid the area.… pic.twitter.com/Gtd00VCRUN — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 11, 2025

A total fire ban remains in effect across Kawartha Lakes.

“Do not operate drones near active fire areas. This is illegal and poses serious risks to both aerial and ground crews,” officials state.