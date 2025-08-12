Wildfire erupts south of Newfoundland’s largest city, evacuation alert issued

ST. JOHN’S — More than 13,000 people living on the outskirts of St. John’s, N.L., have been told to prepare to evacuate their homes and businesses as a new wildfire burns near the province’s largest city.

Premier John Hogan issued a precautionary evacuation alert late Monday for parts of two towns southwest of St. John’s — Paradise and Conception Bay South.

Residents were told to prepare basic emergency kits that will allow them to be away from their homes for at least 72 hours. In the early morning hours, photos shared on social media showed long lineups at some local gas stations.

The new wildfire erupted Monday near Paddy’s Pond, about 15 kilometres south of downtown St. John’s. The fire quickly grew to about two square kilometres and four water bombers were dispatched to douse the flames.

Provincial officials said the Paddy’s Pond fire was burning near some electricity transmission lines maintained by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. They said one transmission line was affected by the flames but no power outages were reported.

As of Tuesday morning, five of the province’s active wildfires were considered out of control — three in Newfoundland and two in Labrador.

A fire that started just over a week ago near Kingston, N.L., on the northwestern shore of Conception Bay, is by far the largest at 52 square kilometres. As of Saturday, the flames had forced about 3,000 people in the area from their homes.

Premier John Hogan has said officials don’t know how many homes or other buildings have been destroyed by the fire because the smoke has been too thick to get an accurate tally.

In New Brunswick, two out-of-control wildfires were burning Tuesday, with residents north of Moncton told to prepare for evacuation.

The province’s wildfire dashboard map shows that an out-of-control wildfire reported Monday south of Bathurst had been contained by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has confirmed that almost every corner of the Maritimes suffered from a lack of rainfall in June and July.

The department produced a precipitation anomaly map showing dry conditions were particularly pronounced in northeastern and southern New Brunswick, especially around Saint John. As well, a large area surrounding Halifax has seen very little rain. In those three areas, the two-month rainfall total was between 100 and 120 millimetres less than average.

Agriculture Canada released a drought assessment Tuesday that shows 56 per cent of Atlantic Canada is classified as abnormally dry, with 82 per cent of Nova Scotia in a severe drought.

The statistics also show that St John’s has received only a third of the rain it usually gets between April and July. In Halifax, the figure is about 40 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press



