Quebec provincial police add two murder suspects to most wanted criminals list

MONTREAL — Two men suspected of murder are the latest fugitives added to the Quebec provincial police’s most wanted list.

Police say they have been actively searching for Pierry Philogène et Gianpietro Tiberio since a June 12 operation targeting organized crime.

Philogène, 38, is wanted for premeditated murder in connection with the 2021 death of Charles-Olivier Boucher Savard in Montreal.

Tiberio, 52, is suspected of involvement in the murder of Domenico Facchini and the attempted murder of Vito D’Orazio at a cafe in Montreal in 2012.

Anyone with information on the men are asked to call the provincial police criminal information line or visit fugitifsquebec.com to provide a confidential tip.

Police arrested nearly a dozen people alleged to be important members of Montreal’s Mafia and other gangs during the June 12 operation, including Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late crime boss Vito Rizzuto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press