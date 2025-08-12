Quebec provincial police add two murder suspects to most wanted criminals list

Quebec provincial police are adding two fugitives suspected of murder to its list of most wanted criminals. This composite image of undated handout photos shows Pierry Philogène, 38, left, wanted on a warrant for premeditated murder in connection with the 2021 death of Charles-Olivier Boucher Savard in Montreal; and Gianpietro Tiberio, 52, right, suspected of involvement in the murder of Domenico Facchini and the attempted murder of Vito D’Orazio at a cafe in Montreal in 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout -- Surete du Quebec (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 12:40 pm.

MONTREAL — Two men suspected of murder are the latest fugitives added to the Quebec provincial police’s most wanted list.

Police say they have been actively searching for Pierry Philogène et Gianpietro Tiberio since a June 12 operation targeting organized crime.

Philogène, 38, is wanted for premeditated murder in connection with the 2021 death of Charles-Olivier Boucher Savard in Montreal.

Tiberio, 52, is suspected of involvement in the murder of Domenico Facchini and the attempted murder of Vito D’Orazio at a cafe in Montreal in 2012.

Anyone with information on the men are asked to call the provincial police criminal information line or visit fugitifsquebec.com to provide a confidential tip.

Police arrested nearly a dozen people alleged to be important members of Montreal’s Mafia and other gangs during the June 12 operation, including Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late crime boss Vito Rizzuto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Second Kawartha Lakes fire jumps in size, officials stress 'zero tolerance' for fire ban violations

Kawartha Lakes officials say their firefighters along with Trent Lakes and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources crews are still responding.

26m ago

Man charged in crash with Doug Ford's vehicle now accused in fatal collision

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an 18-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., who was recently charged in a collision that killed a father of three, is the same person facing a dangerous driving charge in...

21m ago

Study urges Ford government to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios

A new report is calling on the Ford government to legislate a nurse-to-patient ratio, arguing it would not only save lives and millions of dollars, but improve patient care and stop sorely-needed Ontario...

19m ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China announced a 75.8 per cent preliminary tariff on Canadian canola on Tuesday, following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. China's...

2m ago

