WestJet ground stop lifted after system outage disrupts flights

A temporary ground stop affecting all destination airports for Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines has been lifted, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website.

The airline had requested the brief halt, which applied to flights operating under the WestJet brand as well as its regional subsidiary, WestJet Encore.

“This morning, WestJet experienced a temporary system outage that delayed the handover of aircraft from maintenance personnel for scheduled operation,” an airline spokesperson told CityNews.

“WestJet expedited efforts to resolve the technological issue, and a return to normal operations is underway. We apologize to any guests who may have experienced a disruption to their travel plans.”

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that temporarily prevents flights from departing to specific airports or regions, typically due to safety, weather, or operational concerns.

“WestJet says the system outage they experienced this morning has been resolved,” Toronto Pearson wrote on X. “Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status for updates before heading to the airport.”

WestJet is owned by Onex Corp (ONEX.TO).