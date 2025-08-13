Home office vs head office: why Canadians aren’t so eager to return to their previous work set-up

The numbers say it all — Canadians want flexibility when it comes to where they do their jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic opened the door to new possibilities and offered a different approach to work life balance.

Fresh data from the Angus Reid Institute shows three in five Canadians would prefer to spend the majority of their time working from home, while 79 per cent say they want a schedule that allows for some remote work.

However, many Fortune 100 companies are now mandating a return to the office for the majority of the work week — so how are employees planning to respond? Host Melanie Ng breaks down the numbers and the sentiments with Dave Korzinski, Research Director at Angus Reid.