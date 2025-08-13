No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital.

Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook Street and Taunton Road East for a sudden death.

When police arrived on the scene, two people, a 62-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, were pronounced dead. Two other people were taken to a local hospital. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

Whitby Fire Services also attended to conduct tests for environmental hazards, and the area was deemed safe.

A post-mortem exam has been conducted on both people, and the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.