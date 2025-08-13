Man wanted after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

Police believe the suspect may have approached additional residences in the area and are urging anyone with surveillance footage or information to come forward. Photo: Halton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 13, 2025 12:28 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 12:34 pm.

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent act in Oakville.

According to investigators, on Monday, Aug. 11, a male suspect rang the doorbells of at least two homes on Pelee Boulevard. When no one answered, the suspect allegedly committed an indecent act while facing the homes’ doorbell cameras.

Police believe the suspect may have approached additional residences in the area and are urging anyone with surveillance footage or information to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s, with medium-length brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt and white shorts. Photos of the suspect have been released to assist in the investigation.

Authorities are encouraging residents in the Pelee Boulevard area to review their security footage and report any suspicious activity. Investigators are working to determine whether other homes were targeted and if additional victims exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.

