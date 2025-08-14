Conservatives plan national campaign against federal electric vehicle mandates

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Calgary, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 12:31 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 2:01 pm.

Pierre Poilievre is planning to swap his fight against the carbon tax this fall for a new battle against what he’s calling the “Carney tax.”

The Conservative leader says his party will launch a national campaign to call on the Liberals to scrap their electric vehicle mandate.

The policy requires 20 per cent of all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada next year must be zero-emission vehicles, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.

Manufacturers that do not meet the target can be hit with a $20,000 penalty, which Poilievre is calling a tax.

The vehicle manufacturing industry says that with U.S. tariffs and the end of government sales incentive programs, it will be impossible to hit the 20 per cent benchmark next year.

Poilievre says the mandates are ideological and the Tories plan to push for their termination through public events and motions in the House of Commons.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

34m ago

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

3h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

3h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

16h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

20h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

22h ago

More Videos