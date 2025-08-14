100 homes, structures may have been lost to Newfoundland’s largest wildfire: premier

A person looks over wildfire smoke low on the horizon over Conception Bay South, N.L. on Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 9:27 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 9:56 am.

Officials say the largest wildfire burning in Newfoundland and Labrador may have destroyed up to 100 homes and structures.

However, Premier John Hogan says it is still too dangerous for crews to access the area and make a comprehensive tally of the damage.

The fire burning along the northeastern shore of Conception Bay began on Aug. 3 and Hogan says it has grown to more than 80 square kilometres.

Jamie Chippett with the Forestry Department says improving weather has helped taming the wildfire near St. John’s, but it is still burning in the ground and considered out of control.

Meanwhile, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they arrested a 20-year-old man for setting a series of brush fires in downtown St. John’s Tuesday night.

The force says the man is scheduled to appear in court on charges of arson with disregard of human life.

