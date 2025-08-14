Shake Shack expanding across the GTA with six new locations

People walk by the newly opened Shake Shack restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, June 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 14, 2025 1:49 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 1:59 pm.

After its openings at Yonge-Dundas Square, Union Station, and Yorkdale Mall, American burger chain Shake Shack is doubling down on Canada.

The company has announced plans to open six new locations across the Greater Toronto Area over the next year, with stops in Mississauga, Vaughan, and three more in downtown Toronto.

The next Shack to open its doors will be at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on August 19, marking the brand’s first journey into the west end.

In the fall, the company will open new locations at Yonge and Eglinton, and Vaughan Mills.

Toronto will see two more locations downtown at King West and Yonge and Bloor by mid-2026.

Shake Shack says the move is part of a long-term commitment to growing its Canadian footprint.

