Shooting injures one person in Markham

Police are searching for at least one suspect after someone was injured in a shooting in Markham on Thursday afternoon.

Police in York Region were called to the 14 Avenue and McCowan Road area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the scene. No description was immediately available.