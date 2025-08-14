Shooting injures one person in Markham

Police in York region investigate a shooting that injured one person in Markham. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By John Marchesan

Posted August 14, 2025 6:15 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 8:12 pm.

Police are searching for at least one suspect after someone was injured in a shooting in Markham on Thursday afternoon.

Police in York Region were called to the 14 Avenue and McCowan Road area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the scene. No description was immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

2h ago

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

5h ago

Transfer of parkland to Wasaga Beach sets dangerous precedent, environmental group says

The mayor of Wasaga Beach said the transfer of land to the Town from the Ontario government rights a historical wrong.

1h ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

3h ago

Top Stories

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

2h ago

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

5h ago

Transfer of parkland to Wasaga Beach sets dangerous precedent, environmental group says

The mayor of Wasaga Beach said the transfer of land to the Town from the Ontario government rights a historical wrong.

1h ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ontario orders public sector workers to return to office full-time

Ontario's public sector workers are being ordered to return to office full-time as announced by premier Doug Ford.

6h ago

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

7h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

7h ago

1:47
Ford calls driver suspected of fatal Hwy. 48 crash, that side-swiped him, an 'idiot'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

6h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

21h ago

More Videos