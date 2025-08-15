Business groups alarmed about potential Air Canada shutdown

Air Canada flight attendants hold a silent protest at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2025 12:09 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 1:14 pm.

TORONTO — Business groups are warning of the broader impacts a shutdown at Air Canada would bring as a Saturday work stoppage over a new contract looms.

Toronto Region Board of Trade chief executive Giles Gherson says even a brief shutdown would have wide-reaching economic consequences.

He says a disruptive work stoppage would come as Canada is working to reboot the economy amid mounting trade pressures, making the stakes higher than ever.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says small businesses are deeply concerned by the prospects given the massive economic uncertainty.

It says one-third of Canadian small businesses depend on the summer tourism season for their revenues and members “cannot afford to lose a single day.”

More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by a company-imposed lockout if the two sides can’t reach an eleventh-hour deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

Speakers Corner

13m ago

Video shows suspect creeping up on victim before shooting him on Markham driveway

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect creeping up on a man and shooting him as he sat in an SUV on his driveway in a Markham neighbourhood on Thursday. Officers were called...

1h ago

What are your rights as passengers amid Air Canada's possible work stoppage?

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada flights, so what does this mean for travellers? Air Passenger Rights president Gábor Lukács sat down with CityNews...

1h ago

Trump and Putin arrive for pivotal summit in Alaska that could reshape the war in Ukraine

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for their pivotal summit Friday that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations...

14m ago

Top Stories

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

Speakers Corner

13m ago

Video shows suspect creeping up on victim before shooting him on Markham driveway

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect creeping up on a man and shooting him as he sat in an SUV on his driveway in a Markham neighbourhood on Thursday. Officers were called...

1h ago

What are your rights as passengers amid Air Canada's possible work stoppage?

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada flights, so what does this mean for travellers? Air Passenger Rights president Gábor Lukács sat down with CityNews...

1h ago

Trump and Putin arrive for pivotal summit in Alaska that could reshape the war in Ukraine

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for their pivotal summit Friday that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Air Canada passengers face major flight disruptions as strike threat looms

Air Canada is set to cancel around 500 flights on Friday ahead of a looming strike and full work stoppage on Saturday. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly 130,000 travellers will be impacted per day if strike goes ahead.

16h ago

2:36
The Blue Jays take their fantasy football to new heights

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Blue Jays outfielders Davis Schneider and Daulton Varsho about the unusual way the team decided their fantasy football draft order.

16h ago

2:41
Mississauga takes legal action to address large crowds and safety issues at popular plaza

The city of Mississauga has gone to the courts to help address on-going issues with large crowds and public safety at a popular plaza. As Shauna Hunt reports – this has been a problem area for years.

20h ago

2:20
Why you should check your labels if you're looking to buy Canadian made products

The maple leaf label on many food products meant to help people shop Canadian products are not always as Canadian as they may appear

5h ago

1:32
Wildfires in Kawartha Lakes still active, blaze in Newfoundland growing

Fire service in Kawartha Lakes and Newfoundland continue to battle active wildfires as much of Eastern and Atlantic Canada remain under the blaze.

More Videos