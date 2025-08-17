Three killed, eight injured in shooting in crowded New York club amid record low gun violence year

Posted August 17, 2025 7:37 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2025 8:18 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people are dead and eight others wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe a shooter or shooters opened fire with multiple weapons at Taste of the City Lounge in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights after “a dispute” just before 3:30 a.m., killing three men, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

“It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” Tisch said at a news briefing. She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting — eight men and three women — are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said. The ages the victims range from 27 to 61.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City

“I mean, we have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” she said. “Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we’re going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down.”

Union representing Air Canada flight attendants says strike to continue

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants says it will challenge an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to return to work by 2 p.m. ET. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says...

5m ago

Lawyer 'very confident' a foreign adversary attacked Canadian diplomats in Cuba

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Canadian diplomats and their families says he believes the mysterious ailments they suffered in Cuba were caused by a foreign adversary, despite a federal government report that...

3h ago

Duty-free shops facing 'full-blown crisis' with no relief in sight

John Slipp took over his father’s duty-free store in 1994, which had been started more than a decade earlier. This month, he closed the Woodstock Duty Free Shop Inc. as lower traffic at the U.S.-Canada...

3h ago

Multiple myeloma patients see hope in newly approved Health Canada drug

Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind drug for multiple myeloma, a significant advancement in the treatment of a cancer that has no cure, with patients going through repeated cycles of remission and...

2h ago

