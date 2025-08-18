Carney ‘disappointed’ by Air Canada impasse, urges both sides to reach a deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s disappointed Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants weren’t able to reach a deal after eight months of negotiations.

He is urging both sides to quickly resolve the situation that is causing major travel chaos for Canadian and international travellers.

Flight attendants went on strike early Saturday morning after talks broke down and the two sides failed to reach a deal on Friday.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu referred the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Saturday in a bid to end the dispute through binding arbitration, saying the two parties remained too far apart to reach a deal on their own.

The union representing the flight attendants ignored its back-to-work order over the weekend and launched a legal challenge against the move.

This morning the labour board declared the strike illegal and ordered the union’s leadership to tell its striking workers to go back to work.