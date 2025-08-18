Boy, 17, charged in alleged Leslieville hit-and-run

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in an alleged hit-and-run in Leslieville back in May.

Police say a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area at around 11:45 p.m. on May 20 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver involved allegedly fled the scene.

On Monday, the 17-year-old boy from Richmond Hill was arrested.

He’s facing two charges of dangerous operation cause bodily harm and one count of leave accident scene cause bodily harm.

The boy is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.