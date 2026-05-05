Toronto Fire Services provided an update Tuesday on the latest fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, where crews have been battling a stubborn blaze in the same condo complex that burned for weeks last year.

Firefighters were called to the high‑rise around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, after flames were discovered on the seventh floor, burning inside the narrow wall cavity between 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive and the neighbouring tower at 21 Overlea Boulevard.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop and Kamal Gogna, the City’s Chief Building Official, briefed the media on the firefighting response, building conditions and the status of residents affected by Monday’s incident.

“Tenants will not be evacuated,” Jessop confirmed on Tuesday. “We will not be disrupting their lives at this point… especially what they went through in 2025.”

It’s the same structural gap that fuelled the 2025 five‑alarm fire, which smouldered for 18 days, displaced hundreds of residents and led to multiple fire code charges against the condo corporation, property management and a construction company.

Jessop said the fire was caused by sparks from a saw that was being used by workers inside the building.

“The contractors did everything they should have when the fire started,” Toronto’s fire chief noted. “I want the residents to understand that this is the cause of the fire.”

On Monday, residents were told to shelter in place as crews monitored air quality for smoke and carbon monoxide. No injuries were reported, and TTC buses were staged outside for anyone who chose to leave.

“I do not have a timeline [on when the fire will be extinguished],” Jessop acknowledged.