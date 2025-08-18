Four young people dead in northern Ontario collision involving ATV: police

Police in northern Ontario say four young people have died in a weekend collision involving an ATV and a commercial vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on Highway 11 near Moonbeam, north of Timmins.

Police say a 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds from Moonbeam, as well as a 20-year-old from Kapuskasing, were pronounced dead on scene.

OPP did not release their names.

The communities of Moonbeam and Kapuskasing say they are mourning the loss of their young residents.

OPP say the investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.