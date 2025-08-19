Police seek suspect in Oshawa stabbing

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon in Oshawa.

Police say officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the area of Albert Street and Albany Street.

According to investigators, two people were located injured on the sidewalk after they had been stabbed.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as male, Black, six-foot-five, and weighing 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.