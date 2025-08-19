Singer Tamar Braxton says she ‘almost died’ in weekend accident

FILE - Tamar Braxton arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 19, 2025 8:19 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 5:21 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer, actor and reality TV star Tamar Braxton said Tuesday that she “almost died” in a weekend accident that she doesn’t remember.

“I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury,” Braxton wrote in an Instagram post. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” She added, “I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Braxton, 48, earlier in the day had posted “Thank you God for waking me up today,” in an Instagram story.

She said she was getting calls after and was struggling to talk so she shared what had happened to her.

The post also said “the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real.”

An email to Braxton’s manager seeking more details was not immediately answered.

Braxton was part of a singing group with her sisters, including Toni Braxton, who went on to a major solo career.

They and other family members appeared on the reality series “Braxton Family Values” starting in 2011, and Tamar Braxton has since appeared in spin-offs and other reality shows.

As an actor, her recent credits include the TV series “Kingdom Business.” And she has spent much of the year on a solo singing tour.

The Associated Press

