Toronto police seek suspect in TTC bus assault investigation

Police say the suspect assaulted the victim before exiting the bus near the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area. The victim, who did not sustain any injuries, is not known to the suspect. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 19, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 10:53 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an assault that occurred aboard a TTC bus in late May.

The incident took place on Monday, May 26, around 4 p.m., as the bus was travelling southbound on Jane Street from Wilson Avenue. According to investigators, a verbal dispute broke out between two passengers, escalating into a physical altercation.

Police say the suspect assaulted the victim before exiting the bus near the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area. The victim, who did not sustain any injuries, is not known to the suspect.

Authorities have released an image of the woman they are trying to identify. She is described as being between five-foot-four and five-foot-six inches in height, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white shirt with a red flower design and a black hair covering.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

