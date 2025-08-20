The Big Story

Why does it seem like young Canadians are committing more crime?

Yellow police caution tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 20, 2025 7:10 am.

Canada is slowly starting to become desensitized to crime involving youth – not because it’s no longer worrisome, but because it happens more often than not.

Why are 13 year old’s finding themselves at the centre of homicide investigations? Why are 17 year old’s being held on remand and not picking out what post-secondary educational program they want to go into? Are the headlines telling a different story than that of the data?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Kim Varma, a criminology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, to discuss what we can make of this growing trend of crime headlines surrounding youth teens, and how all corners of society are responsible from keeping youth from getting acquainted with the justice system.

