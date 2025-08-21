Toronto police seek suspect in unprovoked assault on TTC bus

Photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault aboard a TTC bus on August 20, 2025. TPS/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2025 3:29 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man after an alleged unprovoked attack on a TTC bus on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a passenger was on board a TTC bus in the area when a man approached them and began assaulting them without provocation.

The suspect and victim were not known to each other before the incident, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

The suspect is described as male, tall, with a lean build, short curly black hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a small black logo on the bottom, white sweatpants with a small black logo at the top, and black sandals.

Police have released security images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

