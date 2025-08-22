2 injured after E-bike and car collide in Scarborough

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 22, 2025 2:48 pm.

A man driving an E-bike and his 14-year-old passenger were both hospitalized on Friday after a crash involving a car in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the collision took place at around 12:48 p.m. in the Pharmacy and Surrey avenues area.

The E-bike rider, a man in his 60s, and his female teen passenger, were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was uninjured.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves multiple people dead and others injured

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 52 people crashed and rolled Friday on an interstate highway, killing and injuring multiple passengers, police said. ...

8m ago

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Epstein's former girlfriend told Justice Department she did not see Trump act in 'inappropriate way'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend repeatedly denied to the Justice Department witnessing any sexually inappropriate interactions with Donald Trump, according to records...

52m ago

Elderly woman critically injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a woman in her 80s was stabbed inside a residence in Scarborough. Emergency crews responded to a home on Hallbank Terrace near Sheppard Avenue East and...

1h ago

Top Stories

New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves multiple people dead and others injured

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 52 people crashed and rolled Friday on an interstate highway, killing and injuring multiple passengers, police said. ...

8m ago

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Epstein's former girlfriend told Justice Department she did not see Trump act in 'inappropriate way'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend repeatedly denied to the Justice Department witnessing any sexually inappropriate interactions with Donald Trump, according to records...

52m ago

Elderly woman critically injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a woman in her 80s was stabbed inside a residence in Scarborough. Emergency crews responded to a home on Hallbank Terrace near Sheppard Avenue East and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

1h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.

4h ago

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

6h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

7h ago

0:46
Police to ramp up security over unruly meet ups at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall

Peel police say they will be ramping up security at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall over concerns of large gatherings, partying and dangerous driving in the parking lot.

7h ago

More Videos