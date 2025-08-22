2 injured after E-bike and car collide in Scarborough

A man driving an E-bike and his 14-year-old passenger were both hospitalized on Friday after a crash involving a car in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the collision took place at around 12:48 p.m. in the Pharmacy and Surrey avenues area.

The E-bike rider, a man in his 60s, and his female teen passenger, were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was uninjured.