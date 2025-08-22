The Big Story

Labour disruptions and defiant unions: breaking down the impacts of the Air Canada strike

Picketers march around the departures level at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Aug. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 22, 2025 7:12 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 7:13 am.

Flight attendants at Air Canada are set to vote on a tentative contract starting next Wednesday after a three-day strike left tens of thousands of travellers stranded.

This labour dispute was very different from some of the other recent walkouts, drawing attention to Section 107 of the Canadian Labour Code, and potentially changing the landscape for unions in the years to come.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Emma Arkell, a labour journalist at Press Progress, about all the ups and downs – and what it might mean for other unions, like CUPW, looking for new contracts.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Brampton Amber Alert, baby boy found safe

An Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for an eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton was cancelled after the child was found safe and in good health, Peel Regional Police confirmed. Authorities...

2m ago

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

14h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

14h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

21m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Brampton Amber Alert, baby boy found safe

An Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for an eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton was cancelled after the child was found safe and in good health, Peel Regional Police confirmed. Authorities...

2m ago

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

14h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

14h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

16h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

16h ago

2:13
Truck crashes into 'Shroomyz' dispensary in third incident in a month

A driver rammed their truck into a 'Shroomyz' magic mushroom dispensary and fled the scene in the third incident involving the dispensary in a month.

21h ago

2:11
Jane and Finch youth changing the narrative on traditional DEI training

Young people from Jane and Finch are flipping the script on traditional DEI training creating  and leading a program for big businesses. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:42
Scattered showers hitting the GTA

Parts of the GTA will see some scattered showers, ahead of some cooler weather coming in next week.
More Videos