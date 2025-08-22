Labour disruptions and defiant unions: breaking down the impacts of the Air Canada strike

Flight attendants at Air Canada are set to vote on a tentative contract starting next Wednesday after a three-day strike left tens of thousands of travellers stranded.

This labour dispute was very different from some of the other recent walkouts, drawing attention to Section 107 of the Canadian Labour Code, and potentially changing the landscape for unions in the years to come.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Emma Arkell, a labour journalist at Press Progress, about all the ups and downs – and what it might mean for other unions, like CUPW, looking for new contracts.