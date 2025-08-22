U of T study finds subway air quality falls short of global standards

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 

By Beverly Andrews & Joseph Ryan

Posted August 22, 2025 8:09 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 8:13 pm.

Despite several improvements, air quality in Toronto’s subway system still falls short of international standards, according to a study from a team of chemical engineering students at the University of Toronto.

“We’ve been interested in subway air quality for over a decade,” said Professor Greg Evans. “On Line 2, air quality has remained about the same, and it’s not great compared to many subway systems around the world,” he said.

As part of the study, six students rode the full length of Line 2, spending about two hours per trip collecting air samples.

They found a mix of particles in the air, including trace metals like copper, chromium, and zinc.

While there’s no official threshold for health impacts, Health Canada advises that levels of particulate matter be kept as low as possible in indoor environments.

Platforms see higher levels of toxicity

Filtration systems on TTC trains help reduce exposure slightly, but researchers say the situation is worse on the platforms.

“Pollutant concentrations on the platforms are about two to three times higher than on the trains,” said Isaac Lo, one of the researchers of the study.

The study’s sample size was small, and researchers say they found no immediate cause for concern for the average commuter.

It could be an issue for those who spend prolonged amounts of time on the subway.

“If someone is vulnerable, they should consider wearing a mask,” said Joyce Wu, a pulmonary function technologist.

For TTC employees, the concern is greater since they are exposed to the particulate for longer periods.

“We know everyone has a responsibility to ensure a safe environment for workers and riders,” said Marvin Alfred, President at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, the union representing TTC workers. “In the past, we’ve felt some of those concerns weren’t fully addressed,”

In a statement, the TTC said safety remains its top priority.

“Numerous tests and studies have shown the air quality is safe and improving,” the TTC said. “Air quality in the Toronto subway system is comparable to other systems in North America,”

The TTC has received approval to purchase new trains for Line 2. Evans says newer braking systems on Line 1 have helped reduce airborne pollutants, and he hopes the same improvements are coming to Line 2.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FAN EXPO returns to Toronto for its 30th year

FAN EXPO is back for its 30th year, as Front Street fills with capes, lightsabers, superheroes, and a whole lot of cosplayers in action. What started as a small comic book convention with about 1500...

1h ago

Tour bus rollover kills 5 on interstate highway in western New York

A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled on its side Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others, authorities...

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo returns, CNE continues

Look out for cosplay and costumes this weekend in downtown Toronto as the Fan Expo is back. Keep in mind there is a late opening on the TTC Line 2 this weekend. Fan Expo Canada 2025 Fan Expo is back...
2 arrested after 3 teens shot at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park during Civic Holiday music festival

Peel Regional Police have announced two arrests in connection to a triple shooting that took place at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, causing panic in the midst of a busy Civic Holiday music festival. Officers...

4h ago

Top Stories

FAN EXPO returns to Toronto for its 30th year

FAN EXPO is back for its 30th year, as Front Street fills with capes, lightsabers, superheroes, and a whole lot of cosplayers in action. What started as a small comic book convention with about 1500...

1h ago

Tour bus rollover kills 5 on interstate highway in western New York

A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled on its side Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others, authorities...

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo returns, CNE continues

Look out for cosplay and costumes this weekend in downtown Toronto as the Fan Expo is back. Keep in mind there is a late opening on the TTC Line 2 this weekend. Fan Expo Canada 2025 Fan Expo is back...
2 arrested after 3 teens shot at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park during Civic Holiday music festival

Peel Regional Police have announced two arrests in connection to a triple shooting that took place at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, causing panic in the midst of a busy Civic Holiday music festival. Officers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

6h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.

9h ago

2:45
Residents upset about construction project threaten property tax strike

A small group of residents who feel a construction project on their street is violating city bylaws demands the city take more efforts to address their concerns. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

11h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

12h ago

More Videos