OPP issue shelter-in-place order in Caledon due to “potentially armed people”

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in Caledon as provincial police deal with an incident involving “some potentially armed people.”

Ontario Provincial Police blocked off a large area on Highway 9 between The Gore Road, Patterson Side Road, Finnerty Street and Humber Station Road on Saturday morning.

“We ask members of the public to take action to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individuals,” police said in a social media post.

“If you are outside, seek shelter immediately. Secure your safety inside a building or another safe location. If possible, close your curtains to avoid drawing attention to yourself or your family. Do not engage with anyone suspicious.”

No further details of the ongoing incident were provided.