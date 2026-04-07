All coats on deck: Dramatic temperature changes expected mid-week in GTA

Several regions across Southern Ontario were hit with strong wind gusts and frosty temperatures as many woke up to snowfall.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 7, 2026 10:29 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 10:34 am.

Just when you thought you could pack away that parka, the weather rollercoaster is plunging into minus double digits once again as predictably unpredictable April weather settles in across the GTA.

Toronto woke up to freezing temperatures with windchills making it feel even colder, along with a thin layer of snow and ice on the roads and sidewalks.

Light, scattered snow is expected through the morning hours and it will be cold and mainly sunny for the rest of the day.

The daytime high is expected to reach just 2 C, which is well below seasonal as the average for this time of year is 10 C. The low is expected to be around -6 C.

Driving these frigid temperatures is cold Arctic air that’s being pushed into the area by northerly winds gusting at about 60 kilometres per hour. Those winds are expected to die down by the afternoon and into the evening hours.

A special weather statement is in effect for areas north of Toronto, in the Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region and Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region.

Around four to 10 centimetres of snow is expected locally and while snowfall will be brief, it is expected to be heavy and affect visibility. Drivers are cautioned to prepare for poor travel conditions and remain extra vigilant. The snow is expected to clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb mid-week

Keep both your parkas and lighter coats handy as temperatures are set to rise, fall and then rise again with the rest of the week also playing out in typically erratic April fashion.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine, but a windchill of -8. The day time high is expected to reach 6 C with a low of 3 C.

Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to spike to an above seasonal daytime high of 15 C — the average for this time of year is 10 C — but scattered showers are expected throughout the day. The rain will continue into Friday, with the temperature dipping back down to a seasonal 10 C.

The weekend is expected to be more comfortable and both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry with temperatures in the double digits, between 12 to 15 C.

Click here to check out Toronto’s extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee.

Snow flurries are seen as pedestrians cross the street at Yonge and Dundas in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. UNSPLASH
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