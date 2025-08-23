Shilo Sanders ejected from Buccaneers’ preseason game for throwing a punch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders signs autographs for fans during Back Together Weekend at an NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted August 23, 2025 8:54 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 9:10 pm.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilo Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, is battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in the game.

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety at Colorado, had an impressive debut for the Buccaneers in the preseason opener. But he has strong competition to make Tampa Bay’s roster and his latest impression won’t help his chances.

Sanders was engaged with Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

It was a tough day for both of the sons of “Coach Prime” in the preseason. Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, was 3 of 6 for 14 yards and took five sacks.

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

