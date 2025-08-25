In Warsaw, Carney deepens Canada’s defence, trade ties with Poland

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane as he departs for Poland, Germany and Latvia from the airport in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 6:26 am.

WARSAW — Prime Minister Mark Carney is striking a new strategic partnership with Poland that will see Canada deepen its ties in trade, defence and energy with the fast-growing European economy.

Carney is in Warsaw today where he is meeting with his Polish counterpart, Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The pair say they’ve agreed to work more closely in areas such as defence, aviation, cybersecurity and clean energy.

Canada will also be the lead country at the 2026 International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland.

Carney says the agreement with Poland will drive European demand for Canadian exports and solidify Canada’s defence presence in Europe.

The prime minister is also meeting with Poland’s newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, before heading to Germany for a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

1h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

14m ago

Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Excited fans from around the world poured into Rogers Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage. With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam...

1h ago

Two injured in eastbound Hwy. 401 crash near Renforth Drive

Multiple injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound near Renforth Drive. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially reported that all eastbound express lanes...

49m ago

Top Stories

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

1h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

14m ago

Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Excited fans from around the world poured into Rogers Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage. With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam...

1h ago

Two injured in eastbound Hwy. 401 crash near Renforth Drive

Multiple injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound near Renforth Drive. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially reported that all eastbound express lanes...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

11h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:08
Mix of sun and cloud Sunday with the chance of rain

A mostly sunny start to Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day. A few spotty showers are possible to the north in the afternoon

22h ago

5:36
Farms, wineries in parts of Ontario hit hard by hot and dry weather this year

In many parts of southern Ontario, there have been extended periods of hot and dry weather this summer. Nick Westoll takes a look at how farmers and small business owners have been hit particularly hard.
2:50
Gaza famine will threaten the lives of 132,000 children through June 2026

The United Nations says Gaza was ‘driven into a preventable famine due to Israeli obstruction’. Israeli attacks kill at least 37 in Gaza on Saturday.
More Videos