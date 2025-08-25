Negotiations set to resume between Canada Post, union

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 5:47 am.

Negotiations between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are set to resume.

A Canada Post spokeswoman says in a statement that the Crown corporation is committed to the collective bargaining process with CUPW and to reaching an agreement.

She says Canada Post is reviewing CUPW’s offers and has requested further details to support the process, adding it is in regular contact with CUPW through federal mediators.

Canada Post’s comments come after negotiations that had been scheduled for Friday were delayed.

CUPW said in a press release a day earlier that it was informed by Canada Post that it needed more time to review offers put forward by the union.

The union said Thursday the meeting is to take place today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

1h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

16m ago

Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Excited fans from around the world poured into Rogers Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage. With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam...

1h ago

Two injured in eastbound Hwy. 401 crash near Renforth Drive

Multiple injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound near Renforth Drive. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially reported that all eastbound express lanes...

50m ago

Top Stories

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

1h ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

16m ago

Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Excited fans from around the world poured into Rogers Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage. With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam...

1h ago

Two injured in eastbound Hwy. 401 crash near Renforth Drive

Multiple injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound near Renforth Drive. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially reported that all eastbound express lanes...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

11h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:08
Mix of sun and cloud Sunday with the chance of rain

A mostly sunny start to Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day. A few spotty showers are possible to the north in the afternoon

22h ago

5:36
Farms, wineries in parts of Ontario hit hard by hot and dry weather this year

In many parts of southern Ontario, there have been extended periods of hot and dry weather this summer. Nick Westoll takes a look at how farmers and small business owners have been hit particularly hard.
2:50
Gaza famine will threaten the lives of 132,000 children through June 2026

The United Nations says Gaza was ‘driven into a preventable famine due to Israeli obstruction’. Israeli attacks kill at least 37 in Gaza on Saturday.
More Videos