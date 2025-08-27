Cybercriminals are using AI to scam you, now what?

Dozens of online influencers are using their platform to spread financial literacy, which continues to have a growing impact on younger generations looking to get into investing, saving and making more money.

And although cybercriminals have been around for decades, they’re capitalizing on social media users with the help of artificial intelligence in the form of deep fakes or fraudulent advertisements to get your money and information.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at ESET to discuss the signs to look out for, and how to protect yourself and your wallet from being one of the millions of cybercrime victims.