Highway 413 construction to start ‘in next few days,’ Ford says, but no word on cost or completion date

Construction on Highway 413 is set to begin “in the next few days,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, although he couldn’t provide an answer when asked how much it would ultimately cost or when it would be completed.

When pressed about those pesky details Wednesday, Ford stepped aside and let Minister of Transpiration Prabmeet Sarkaria take the podium.

“The cost of not building is far, far greater,” said Sarkaria.

Ford and his team were in Caledon Wednesday to announce the awarding of the first two construction contracts for the 52-kilometre highway which will connect Highway 400 in Vaughan, with Highway 401 in Mississauga.

One contract was awarded to Fermar Paving for an embankment at the Highway 401 and Highway 407 interchange, with the second one going to Pave-Al to resurface Highway 10 in Caledon.

The Ford government has said once completed Highway 413 will save drivers up to 30 minutes each way on their commute and support more than 6,000 jobs per year while contributing more than $1 billion to Ontario’s annual GDP.

“Highway 413 is at the centre of our plan to get drivers in the GTA and across Ontario out of gridlock, and we’re getting it done,” said Ford.

“In the face of U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, we’re awarding critical construction contracts faster so we can get shovels in the ground on major infrastructure projects, keep Ontario’s economy going and keep thousands of workers on the job across the province.”

Several protesters were on hand at the announcement. Some environmentalists have criticized the project arguing it would carve through prime farmland and put some endangered species at risk.

With files from The Canadian Press