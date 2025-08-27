Man, 18, charged in connection to assault on TTC bus

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a TTC bus last week.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a passenger was on board a TTC bus in the area when a man approached them and allegedly repeatedly assaulted them without provocation.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

Vincent Robinson, 18, of Toronto has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection to the incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

With files from Michael Talbot