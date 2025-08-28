Man, 29, facing firearms charges following Fashion District shooting two months ago

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting in the Fashion District two months ago that sent one man to the hospital.

Toronto police say just before 8 p.m. on June 24, a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Investigators determined that two men were in a vehicle in the area of Portland Street and King Street West when they got into an altercation that resulted in one of them being shot in the stomach. As the wounded man attempted to flee, he was allegedly struck by the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The 25-year-old victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On August 28, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Lawrence Avenue and Scarlett Road area and arrested one person.

Ali Hassan Tifow, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and robbery with an offensive weapon.