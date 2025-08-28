Man, 52, arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child at the CNE

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Toronto police say they were called to the Exhibition Place near Prince’s Boulevard and Ontario Drive on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the suspect sexually assaulted a child while attending the CNE.

Cao Quoc Vo, 52, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.