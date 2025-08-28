Man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault of Markham gas station attendant

A York Region Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2025 9:55 am.

A man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a gas station attendant in Markham.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 17, for a report of an assault.

It’s alleged that the suspect entered the business and made derogatory comments about the victim’s turban. The suspect then allegedly pointed his middle finger at his forehead while making hateful remarks, threw money at the victim, spat on them and made a threatening punching motion towards the victim.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Farhad Marounisi, 33, of Markham, was arrested and charged with assault.

York Regional Police are treating the alleged assault as a suspect hate-motivated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

