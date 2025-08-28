What’s different about the Canada/U.S. trade talks this time around?

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 28, 2025 7:45 am.

Here we go again. Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. are back on following a lengthy pause between the two sides. Our Canada-U.S. Trade Minister flew down to Washington this week to resume negotiations.

Canada dropped many retaliatory tariffs in order to get everyone back to the bargaining table. So what now, and will Canada be able to achieve what other countries can’t on sectoral tariffs?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney dives deeper into the latest round of trade talks with lawyer William Pellerin of McMillan LLP.

