Teenager charged in terror case faces new charge of assaulting a peace officer: Crown

RCMP say a father and son facing terrorism related charges were allegedly in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto. An RCMP logo is shown on a vehicle in Montreal, March 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 29, 2025 11:50 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A 17-year-old boy who allegedly intended to carry out an attack on behalf of the Islamic State is facing a new charge of assaulting a peace officer, a federal Crown prosecutor said Friday.

Prosecutor Marc Cigana told reporters at Montreal’s youth court that the alleged assault occurred at RCMP headquarters in Westmount, Que., after the teen was arrested on Aug. 20.

“The charge is a charge of assaulting a police officer in the fulfilment of his duties causing bodily harm,” Cigana said.

The youth, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is also facing charges of providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participating in the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

The teen appeared in court Friday wearing a white dress shirt and flanked by three security personnel. He remained expressionless and stared straight ahead during the brief hearing, while his mother sat in the audience.

Cigana said he will seek to have the teen sentenced as an adult on all the charges if he is found guilty, which will allow him to receive a far longer sentence than he would under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“The offences are serious offences,” he said. “We’re talking about terrorism offences…we call it financing terrorism, gathering, collecting goods for the purpose of committing a terrorist activity, participating in a terrorist activity, facilitating terrorist activity and participating in a terrorist group and that’s the Islamic State,” he said.

Defence lawyer Tiago Murias asked Judge Éric Beauparlant for more time to prepare his client’s case, which includes developing a plan for an eventual release from detention. Murias said he was still waiting for the Crown to disclose the evidence against his client, including “a very specific element that the defence wants to have before taking a position on anything.”

Murias did not address reporters after the hearing.

Cigana says the Crown has objected to the teen’s release over concerns that he could fail to appear in court and could potentially commit another crime.

RCMP say their investigation began in April.

Police previously said the youth had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and was ready to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the terrorist group. Police said he intended to acquire weapons such as AK-47s for the attack, and made comments on social media “stating that he wished to attack various groups of people,” RCMP Cpl. Érique Gasse said earlier this month.

The case returns to court Sept. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

