Victim identified in Vaughan homicide, police appeal for witnesses

York Regional Police (YRP) are appealing to the public for witnesses following the homicide of a man in a in Vaughan.

Officers were called to the area of Langstaff Road and Jane Street on Aug. 27 for reports of an injured person. They say they found one man inside one of the units with “obvious signs of trauma” to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old Deuvane Donald Francis, from Toronto.

The cause of death was determined to be the result of gunshot wounds.

A white, four-door 2016 Honda Civic was seen fleeing the scene on Aug. 26, around 12:22 p.m. and has since been recovered by investigators.

The YRP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any security camera footage to come forward.

Investigators say they are treating this case as a targeted incident.