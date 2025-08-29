Victim identified in Vaughan homicide, police appeal for witnesses

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing in a 2016 four-door white Honda Civic on Aug.26 (YRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 29, 2025 10:03 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are appealing to the public for witnesses following the homicide of a man in a in Vaughan.

Officers were called to the area of Langstaff Road and Jane Street on Aug. 27 for reports of an injured person. They say they found one man inside one of the units with “obvious signs of trauma” to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old Deuvane Donald Francis, from Toronto.

The cause of death was determined to be the result of gunshot wounds.

A white, four-door 2016 Honda Civic was seen fleeing the scene on Aug. 26, around 12:22 p.m. and has since been recovered by investigators.

The YRP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any security camera footage to come forward.

Investigators say they are treating this case as a targeted incident.

Top Stories

Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week. The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m.,...

1h ago

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

5h ago

King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday. Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets. The work...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

4h ago

