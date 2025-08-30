Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ premieres at Venice with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi

Oscar Isaac, from left, director Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Frankenstein' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted August 30, 2025 12:21 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 9:26 am.

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi arrived at the Venice Film Festival Saturday for the world premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” the kickoff to what’s expected to be the film’s major awards season push.

Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein and Elordi is the monster in this adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, which del Toro has been dreaming about making for decades.

“It’s the movie that I’ve been in training for 30 years to do,” del Toro told The Associated Press recently.

A few hours before the premiere, del Toro said he feels like he’s in “postpartum depression” now that he’s completed the film, a gothic feast of sets.

Isaac said before they started making “Frankenstein,” del Toro told him, “I’m creating this banquet for you, you just have to show up and eat.”

“This film feels particularly personal,” Isaac added. ”I think ultimately it is about outsiders.”

Elordi joined the production fairly late in the process, and threw himself into the childlike monster, who he didn’t find so hard to relate to.

“It’s a vessel that I could put every part of myself into,” Elordi said. “In so many ways the creature that is on screen in that movie is the purest form of myself, he’s more me than I am.”

There may be some disruption outside of the red carpet as an anti-war march is planned to take place in the evening, ending near the festival. Organizers hope to turn the spotlight to the war in Gaza.

The last time del Toro was at Venice was with “The Shape of Water” in 2017, which won the festival’s top prize that year before going on to pick up the best picture and best director Oscar in 2018. Netflix does not yet have a best picture winner in their arsenal, but is betting big on “Frankenstein.” Del Toro’s last film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” won the streamer its first best animated film Oscar.

Like “The Shape of Water,” “Frankenstein” is up for the big awards at Venice, where it will be competing with films like Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Bugonia,”Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” and Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab.” Winners will be announced by the Alexander Payne-led jury on Sept. 6.

Netflix plans to release “Frankenstein” in theaters on Oct. 17, before it comes to streaming Nov. 7.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Venice Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/venice-film-festival.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press






Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries following an early morning collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say the crash happened on eastbound...

1h ago

Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Etobicoke, driver charged

An elderly man was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Toronto police say the man was struck just after 9 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

Ford government touts new school openings while $16B repair backlog balloons

As the Ford government celebrates investing nearly a billion dollars in new schools this fall, critics are slamming the province for ignoring the repair bill for rapidly aging existing schools. From...

12h ago

Court finds Trump's tariffs against Canada, other countries illegal, but leaves them in place for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump had no legal right to impose sweeping tariffs on almost every country on earth but left in place for now his...

12h ago

