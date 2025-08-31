Tropical Storm Kiko forms in eastern Pacific Ocean; no immediate threat to land

This satellite image proved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Kikom Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 31, 2025 11:50 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2025 2:40 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand miles (kilometers) off the coast of Mexico. There was no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

The storm’s center was located about 1,045 miles (1,680 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph).

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph (about 63 kph) and 73 mph (about 117 kph). It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph (about 119 kph).

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man, 46, in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say they were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive...

updated

2m ago

4 people injured including 2 children, as driver flees North York crash

Police are searching for a young driver who fled the scene of a crash in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Weston Road and Lanyard Road just after...

36m ago

Oakville man, 22, dead after crashing into centre median on Hwy. 410

A 22-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead on Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened in Mississauga near Courtneypark...

4h ago

3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify man, 46, in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say they were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive...

updated

2m ago

4 people injured including 2 children, as driver flees North York crash

Police are searching for a young driver who fled the scene of a crash in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Weston Road and Lanyard Road just after...

36m ago

Oakville man, 22, dead after crashing into centre median on Hwy. 410

A 22-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead on Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened in Mississauga near Courtneypark...

4h ago

3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.
2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.
2:36
Mitch Marner says family's safety concerns was key factor in leaving Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs star says online threats were a key factor in his decision to leave the team. It’s raising questions about the real-world impact of social media and cyberbullying. Catalina Gillies reports.
2:12
Province opens new schools while $16B repair backlog grows

The Ford government is touting nearly a billion dollars it has invested in new schools opening this fall, but as Tina Yazdani reports, the repair bill for existing schools is ballooning.

2:55
OPP still searching for Sonia Varaschin's killer 15 years later

On August 30th, 2010, Sonia Varaschin was found dead in her Orangeville home. Fifteen years later, OPP are still looking for her killer. Brandon Choghri speaks to investigators about the troublesome case and their plans to bring the killer to justice
More Videos