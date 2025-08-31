TTC commuters to face a month-long closure at King-Dufferin intersection

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted August 31, 2025 8:39 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2025 8:40 pm.

While streetcar service on King Street East has resumed at one end of the city, commuters are preparing for another interruption at the opposite end of the route.

Service along King Street at Church Street returned following a summer-long closure of the intersection due to the replacement of aging streetcar tracks as well as a 142-year-old watermain.

According to officials, while work at the intersection was finished on August 18, streetcars did not resume operation until the long weekend following testing on the newly installed tracks.

But as many celebrate the return to service, another shutdown is on the horizon.

“There’s actually two interruptions to come,” says transit advocate Steve Munro. “The first one, which will be next weekend, will be for TIFF because there’s the annual diversion of the service around King and John so that the King cars will not be running on King Street between Thursday [September 4] and Monday [September 10].”

The second disruption, expected to get underway mid-September, will affect many more commuters.

“Although the TTC hasn’t announced a firm date for it, the intersection of King and Dufferin will close for reconstruction. Now, it’ll be the same kind of track reconstruction that we saw at King and Church, but the difference is that the only work to be done is track construction.”

According to the TTC, there will be no service on Dufferin Street between Queen Street West and the Dufferin Gate/Exhibition Loop. The 29 Dufferin and 329 Dufferin buses will divert both ways on Queen Street West over to Shaw Street and along King Street West, while northbound buses will operate via Gladstone Avenue and Peel Avenue. The 929 Dufferin Express route will be shortened to Queen Street West and loop back along Gladstone Avenue and Peel Avenue.

The 503 Kingston Road buses will only operate between King Street West and Joe Shuster Way and Bingham Loop

“They are going to be faced with a fairly big hole in their transit service, both on Dufferin and on King Street West,” says Munro. “People who are living, particularly people who live south of King, will have to walk all the way up to Queen to get transit service, and there will be no bus service on Dufferin. So, people are going to have to walk.”

The TTC says the King and Dufferin service disruption is expected to last until late October.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Muslim community concerned for safety after alleged hate-motivated incident at Mississauga Islamic centre

Police in Peel Region are investigating an alleged hate-motivated incident after a Mississauga Islamic centre was vandalized. Surveillance video shows a man using his skateboard in the early hours of...

4h ago

Police investigate after 2 men wounded in targeted Scarborough shooting

Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue and Paloma Place, just west of Danforth Road, just before...

3h ago

Police say man, 46, 'targeted' in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say around 1 a.m., they were called to a residence on Andreeta...

2h ago

Police investigate after bike thrown onto DVP from East York overpass

Toronto police are investigating after a bike was apparently dropped onto the Don Valley Parkway from an overpass in East York. Investigators say a bicycle was thrown from the bridge at Millwood Road...

5h ago

Top Stories

Muslim community concerned for safety after alleged hate-motivated incident at Mississauga Islamic centre

Police in Peel Region are investigating an alleged hate-motivated incident after a Mississauga Islamic centre was vandalized. Surveillance video shows a man using his skateboard in the early hours of...

4h ago

Police investigate after 2 men wounded in targeted Scarborough shooting

Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue and Paloma Place, just west of Danforth Road, just before...

3h ago

Police say man, 46, 'targeted' in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say around 1 a.m., they were called to a residence on Andreeta...

2h ago

Police investigate after bike thrown onto DVP from East York overpass

Toronto police are investigating after a bike was apparently dropped onto the Don Valley Parkway from an overpass in East York. Investigators say a bicycle was thrown from the bridge at Millwood Road...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack

3h ago

1:45
Dry weather continues for first few days of September

Sunny with highs in the mid-20s to close out the long weekend, and it will remain dry through at least Wednesday.

4h ago

2:53
Vaughan man dead after home invasion: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say Abdul Aleem Farooqi, a 46-year-old Vaughan resident, has died after an overnight home invasion. Nick Westoll speaks with neighbours and has more on the investigation.

4h ago

1:46
Comfortable, seasonal conditions continue Sunday

Cool overnight conditions will give way to mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the low 20s
2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.
More Videos