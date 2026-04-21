Upcoming Gardiner Expressway and DVP weekend closures: what you need to know

Westbound traffic is seen on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press).

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 21, 2026 11:21 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 11:26 am.

A heads-up for drivers who take the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) – the roadways will be closed on two separate occasions for maintenance work in the coming days.

City officials say the Gardiner is scheduled to be closed this weekend, from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Then, from 11 p.m. on Friday, May 8, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11, the DVP will be closed from Highway 401 to the Jarvis Street ramp on the Gardiner.

The City says both closures are weather‑dependent and will be rescheduled if needed.

“This planned work supports the City’s long-term strategy to maintain expressway infrastructure, reduce future disruptions, and prepare Toronto for major events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026,” City officials stated in a release.

“The closures allow multiple City divisions and partners to work safely and at the same time, to ensure the expressways remain safe, clean, and in good working condition.”

The City says during each closure, crews will complete work that would equal to more than 30 overnight road closures, saving drivers up to 150 hours of disruption.

Some of the maintenance work will include:

  • Repairs to cracks and potholes
  • Maintenance and replacement of guard rails
  • Bridge inspection and removal of loose concrete
  • Repainting of lane markings
  • Lighting inspections and repairs
  • Clearing catch basins to prevent flooding
  • Removal of debris, weeds, litter and graffiti

During the Gardiner closure, road crews will also work on finishing off the paving of the eastbound lanes between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, as part of the City’s long‑term Gardiner rehabilitation plan, as well as paving the Jameson Avenue off‑ramp.

With the DVP closure, the construction includes full-width resurfacing of sections of the parkway, as well as work on the Eastern Avenue bridge project and the Bayview-Bloor ramp, Ontario Line project and electrical maintenance.

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