BCGEU says some of its members will begin walking picket lines Tuesday

VICTORIA — The British Columbia General Employees’ Union says a portion of its members who work for the province’s public service will begin walking picket lines Tuesday after the union issued 72-hour notice of a strike last week.

The union says in a news release that its president, Paul Finch, will join striking workers on a picket line in Victoria.

The release does not specify which members would be striking, but says there will also be picket lines in Prince George and Surrey.

The BCGEU has about 34,000 members in fields including social services, health care, education, government liquor stores, prisons, courts and public administration.

The union has said a strike vote was called after a breakdown in negotiations between the union and the agency in July, and Finch told a news conference Friday that 92.7 per cent of members voted in support of job action “if necessary.”

He said the union is seeking a four per cent general wage increase in the first year and 4.25 per cent in the second year, as well as an unspecified cost-of-living adjustment.

Members of the Professional Employees Association, who also work for the Public Service Agency, also announced last week they had voted in favour of taking job action and would issue simultaneous strike notice.

Acting deputy premier Mike Farnworth said Friday that services protecting the “health, safety and the welfare” of British Columbians would be protected under existing agreements for essential services.

He said “agreements are made at the negotiating table,” but declined to describe the last offer to the union.

A spokesperson for the union reached by phone on Sunday says the union would not release any more details on who would be going on strike, but confirmed more details would be made public on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press