Hamilton man, 38, charged after shooting himself during attempted home invasion: police

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot himself during an attempted home invasion, according to investigators.

Authorities were initially called to a home near Steven Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from “serious gunshot injuries” and he was transported to a local medical centre for treatment.

“Investigators identified a blood trail believed to be associated to the shooting and while following it, located a discarded firearm,” detectives wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

“Based on the evidence at hand, Detectives believe that the recovered firearm was the same one used in the shooting,” police added. “Furthermore, they were able to determine that the individual who suffered the gunshot wound was the same individual alleged to be responsible for the shooting.”

Authorities have now charged Eric Haines with eight offences, including break and enter, criminal harassment, discharging a firearm with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is currently being held in custody.