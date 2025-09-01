Canadian actor Graham Greene, known for role in “Dances With Wolves,’ dies at 73

Governor General Mary Simon presents actor Graham Greene with the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award during the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, June 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2025 8:51 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 9:40 pm.

TORONTO — Prolific Canadian actor Graham Greene, who earlier this year received a Governor General’s award for lifetime artistic achievement, has died.

Greene’s management team said he died on Monday in Stratford, Ont., after a long illness. He was 73.

Greene was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role of “Kicking Bird” in the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves,” an American western co-starring and directed by Kevin Costner that won best picture.

The actor, who was born in Ohsweken, Ont., and is from the Six Nations Reserve, starred in a steady stream of film, television and theatre projects since the late 1970s.

Some of Greene’s recent roles include the 2024 comedy thriller “Seeds,” which earned him a Canadian Screen Award, and the FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

Greene was also a recipient of the Order of Canada in 2015 and was awarded the Governor General’s award in June.

“He was a great man of moral ethics (and) character and will be eternally missed,” his agent Michael Greene said in a statement.

Greene’s credits also include the action classic “Die Hard: With a Vengeance,” the Tom Hanks-fronted drama “The Green Mile” and the western comedy “Maverick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press



Top Stories

Maple washing of products is making it harder for consumers to make informed choices

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian. Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to...

2h ago

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

4h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

2h ago

Report reveals Toronto among top 15 cities in Canada based on quality of life

A new report has named four Ontario cities among the best places to live in Canada, and while Toronto made the cut, it didn’t crack the top 10. The list, released by Global Citizen Solutions, lists...

4h ago

