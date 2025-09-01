Canadian actor Graham Greene, known for role in “Dances With Wolves,’ dies at 73

TORONTO — Prolific Canadian actor Graham Greene, who earlier this year received a Governor General’s award for lifetime artistic achievement, has died.

Greene’s management team said he died on Monday in Stratford, Ont., after a long illness. He was 73.

Greene was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role of “Kicking Bird” in the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves,” an American western co-starring and directed by Kevin Costner that won best picture.

The actor, who was born in Ohsweken, Ont., and is from the Six Nations Reserve, starred in a steady stream of film, television and theatre projects since the late 1970s.

Some of Greene’s recent roles include the 2024 comedy thriller “Seeds,” which earned him a Canadian Screen Award, and the FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

Greene was also a recipient of the Order of Canada in 2015 and was awarded the Governor General’s award in June.

“He was a great man of moral ethics (and) character and will be eternally missed,” his agent Michael Greene said in a statement.

Greene’s credits also include the action classic “Die Hard: With a Vengeance,” the Tom Hanks-fronted drama “The Green Mile” and the western comedy “Maverick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press





